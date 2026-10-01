Uganda: We Must Break the Silence Around Suicide

As September comes to an end, we are reminded of an important issue affecting millions of people worldwide: suicide. Suicide Prevention Month reminds us of the value of human life and the importance of mental health awareness.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 720,000 people die by suicide every year. Behind these statistics are individuals with dreams, ambitions, families and stories that may never have been heard.

Suicide is a complex issue that can be influenced by depression, trauma, loneliness, financial difficulties, relationship problems and other challenging life experiences. Unfortunately, many people experiencing emotional distress suffer in silence because they fear being judged, misunderstood or considered weak.

Young people are particularly vulnerable to various pressures, including academic expectations, unemployment, family conflicts, social media comparisons and relationship challenges. While some openly express their struggles, others hide their pain behind smiles, making it difficult for those around them to recognise when they need help.

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Mental health is just as important as physical health. However, misconceptions and stigma continue to prevent many people from seeking professional help. Some people mistakenly believe that emotional struggles are signs of weakness or a lack of faith. Such attitudes can leave vulnerable individuals feeling even more isolated.

Suicide prevention begins with understanding, compassion and the willingness to listen. We must learn to recognise warning signs such as social withdrawal, hopelessness, sudden behavioural changes and expressions of suicidal thoughts. Instead of judging those experiencing emotional difficulties, we should offer support and encourage them to seek professional help.

Families, schools, churches and communities all have a role to play in promoting mental health awareness. We need safe environments where people can openly discuss their emotional struggles without fear of ridicule or discrimination. Listening to someone, taking their pain seriously and connecting them with appropriate support can make a meaningful difference.

It is also important to understand that seeking psychological help is not a sign of weakness. Professional counselling and treatment can help people manage emotional difficulties and find healthier ways to cope with life's challenges.

As we mark Suicide Prevention Month, let us remember that our responsibility does not end with September. Mental health awareness should be a continuous effort, not merely an annual campaign.

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To anyone experiencing emotional pain, remember that you are not alone. Your struggles are valid, your life has value, and asking for help is a courageous step. Difficult circumstances do not have to define your future.

Let us break the silence, challenge the stigma and create communities where people feel heard, valued and supported. Sometimes, a simple conversation, a listening ear or an act of kindness can make a life-changing difference.

Saving lives begins with compassion. Your mental health deserves a second chance.

Ms Joy Mary Nakigozi is a mental health advocate