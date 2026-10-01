Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Fuel Stations in Khartoum

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris, accompanied by Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Mo'tasem Ibrahim and Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza, inspected several fuel stations in the national capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday to check fuel availability and ensure a steady supply to citizens.

During the tour, the Prime Minister said the war had shifted from a military conflict to an economic war, stressing that "the economic war can be overcome."

Idris directed that additional petroleum products be supplied to fuel stations and pumps, stressing the need for station owners to expedite fuel distribution to citizens to prevent congestion and overcrowding. He also urged banks to address technical problems affecting banking applications to facilitate citizens' needs.

For his part, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza commended citizens for their patience and resilience, particularly throughout the war, noting that the country is now facing a different kind of war--the economic war. He affirmed that fuel is available and announced that additional quantities of petroleum products would be supplied to fuel stations across the capital.

The Prime Minister's field visit and that of his accompanying delegation received a warm welcome from citizens, who said such visits strengthen public confidence in the state and demonstrate the government's commitment to providing essential services. They chanted, "One Army, One People."