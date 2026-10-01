Sudan: Al-Eisir Directs Fast-Tracking Development of Khartoum International Channel

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Khartoum International Channel Company at the Ministry's headquarters in the Ministries Complex in Khartoum, in the presence of Undersecretaries Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir and Sumaya Al-Hadi.

The meeting reviewed a detailed report on efforts to rehabilitate the company's headquarters in Omdurman, which resulted in the resumption of the channel's broadcasts and the reactivation of subscription services in Khartoum State.

Board Chairman and Director General of the Sudan Radio and Television Corporation Ibrahim Al-Buzai said the meeting heard a detailed briefing from Khartoum International Channel General Manager Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Mohamed on progress in rehabilitating the company's headquarters in Omdurman, as well as its plans and programs for the next phase.

Al-Eisir commended efforts to rehabilitate the channel's headquarters and resume broadcasting in Khartoum State, stressing the importance of building on the progress achieved and moving forward with improving performance and strengthening the channel's presence and media mission.

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The minister directed that development and modernization plans be fast-tracked, the subscriber base expanded, and financial, administrative, and legal institutional structures strengthened. He also called for reviewing and assessing the channel's performance over the past period to improve operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen institutional effectiveness.

He further stressed the need to continue efforts to develop the channel's operational and technical infrastructure, improve its content and services, and expand its reach, enabling it to keep pace with the demands of the current phase and enhance its role in Sudan's media landscape.