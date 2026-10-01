East Africa: Ethiopia Harnessing Digital Technology, Ai to Unlock Tourism Potential - Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is harnessing digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock its tourism potential, enhance visitor experiences, and create economic opportunities for local communities and businesses, Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa said.

Speaking at the launch of the 6th Oromia Tourism Week in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the Minister noted that the government is advancing the digital transformation of the tourism sector through policy measures, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven initiatives.

Ethiopia's new tourism policy, which came into effect this year, identifies key directions for transforming the sector through digital technology and AI.

Selamawit stated that AI is increasingly reshaping how tourism destinations are marketed, trips are planned, businesses operate, heritage sites are interpreted, and visitors experience destinations.

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Emphasizing the importance of inclusive digital transformation, the Minister said the adoption of AI and digital technologies should remain open, inclusive, and human-centered, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are not concentrated in a limited number of destinations and digital platforms.

She highlighted the role of digital platforms in connecting visitors with tourism businesses, tour operators, hotels, and other stakeholders,

The establishment of a Smart Tourism Information Center at the Ministry of Tourism's headquarters is another initiative demonstrating the government's commitment to digitalizing the sector.

The Minister also said the country's upcoming AI University would contribute to building artificial intelligence capabilities in Ethiopia and across Africa, with potential benefits for the tourism industry.

Highlighting Ethiopia's diverse tourism resources, she said the country is endowed with abundant natural and cultural heritage, including its status as the cradle of humanity, the birthplace of coffee, and the source of the Blue Nile.

Selamawit described Oromia as an important part of Ethiopia's tourism landscape, citing its natural attractions, diverse wildlife, cultural heritage, and potential to create opportunities for local communities and businesses.

Tourism development requires strong collaboration among federal and regional governments, the private sector, local communities, development partners, and international markets, the Minister underscored.

For her part, Oromia Tourism Commissioner Lelise Duga said the Week is growing into an annual platform connecting domestic and international tourism stakeholders.

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Representatives from more than 20 countries are participating in this year's Tourism Week and the event is creating opportunities for tourism and investment by bringing together tourism professionals, tour operators, partners, and private-sector actors.

The three-day event features various programs, including panel discussions focusing on digital tourism, artificial intelligence, and inclusive tourism.