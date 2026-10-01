Ethiopia: City Council Reappoints Adanech Abiebie As Mayor of Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Addis Ababa City Council has unanimously reappointed Adanech Abiebie as Mayor of Addis Ababa, entrusting her with another term to lead the administration of the capital.

The decision was made during the Council's fourth session, held at the Adwa Victory Memorial, where members cited Adanech's leadership, commitment and administrative performance in advancing major infrastructure projects, reforming the city's working culture and expanding citizen-centered services.

Council members also highlighted her extensive administrative experience at regional and federal levels, which began with her work as an educator in the Oromia region before she assumed various leadership responsibilities in federal institutions.

In assessing her previous tenure, the Council pointed to the transformation of Addis Ababa's urban landscape, including major public infrastructure and urban development initiatives, as among the key areas of her administration's performance.

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Following her unanimous reappointment, Adanech took the oath of office before the Council, formally beginning another term at the helm of the city administration.

In her inaugural address, Mayor Adanech said public office should be viewed as a responsibility to citizens rather than an avenue for personal benefit.

She pledged to maintain a firm stance against corruption and illicit market practices.

She said the performance of the city administration would ultimately be judged by improvements in residents' everyday lives--including efforts to ease the cost of living, expand employment opportunities for young people, improve public services and address housing, healthcare and infrastructure needs--rather than by statistical reports alone.

Adanech also outlined plans to accelerate the implementation of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 vision in Addis Ababa by expanding digital public services and reducing bureaucratic barriers.

She further pledged to tackle market manipulation and the role of illegal brokers, while promoting measures aimed at improving market stability and protecting consumers.

On economic inclusion, the Mayor said her administration would seek to reduce dependence on aid by supporting micro and small enterprises and creating greater economic opportunities for young people and women.