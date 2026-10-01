Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy in Kenya for Lamu Refinery Groundbreaking Ceremony

30 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives in Kenya this morning ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the multibillion-dollar Lamu Petroleum Refinery.

The project, backed by the Dangote Group, represents a major expansion of regional energy infrastructure in East Africa. Situated along the strategic Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor, the facility is designed to process crude oil and supply refined petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, across neighboring markets.

Once operational, the refinery will strengthen energy security and deepen trade links across East Africa.

Read the original article on ENA.

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