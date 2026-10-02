Africa: Statement By Unicef Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli, On the Impact On Children As Fighting Intensifies in Northern Ethiopia

Nairobi — "UNICEF is deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia and the impact on children and their families.

"UNICEF is aware of reports of children being injured or killed, and residential areas and public facilities damaged.

"UNICEF urges all parties to exercise restraint, protect children from harm and safeguard civilian infrastructure. Obligations under international humanitarian law must be upheld, and safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access facilitated, so that communities can continue to receive the essential services they depend on.

"Children have already suffered too much. They cannot be exposed to another period of violence and insecurity.

"Communities across northern Ethiopia have worked hard to rebuild schools, health services, water systems and other opportunities for children. These hard-won gains should be protected.

"Above all, children and families in Ethiopia need safety and stability so they can build a better future."