South Africa: 'Not South African Enough' - How Police Allegedly Target Citizens and Migrants Across Joburg

Johannesburg police are accused of using xenophobic profiling against both foreign nationals and naturalised South African citizens.

The founder and chief executive officer of One Stone Capital Group, Tendai Musikavanhu, was returning from church on Sunday, 27 September, when he was accosted outside his Northcliff, Johannesburg, home by police officers who allegedly accused him of using fake identity documents after seeing he had a Shona surname.

Musikavanhu said the Uber he and his wife were in was stopped by the police. They asked the driver for his licence and then asked Musikavanhu and his wife for their identity documents.

"While she was getting her ID, the police officer turned around to me and asked, 'What sort of surname is this?' He was asking me, 'Where are you from?"'

Both Musikavanhu and his wife are South African citizens. Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents of Limpopo heritage, he has lived in South Africa since 1994 and is a naturalised citizen. However, when he explained this to the police, the officer dismissed it out of hand.

"He then says, 'No, no, this is a Shangaan name. This is fake. Your ID is fake.' And then he turned to my wife's ID and said her ID is fake. And he asked me for my licence, and he said my...