South Africa: JSC Under the Gun - Mountain of Interviews, Judicial Ethics Crisis On October Agenda

Besides interviewing 44 candidates for 22 vacancies at 11 superior courts across the country, the Judicial Service Commission must pass reforms to its interviews and ethics processes, and also decide the fate of two judges facing allegations of bribery.

The October 2026 meeting of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which starts on Monday, 5 October, may turn out to be the most consequential in many years. While most of our attention is gripped by the Madlanga Commission and the gimmicks of the upcoming elections, the JSC's decisions in the next few days need our collective attention since they will determine the future of an independent, ethical and credible judiciary.

On the agenda will be a suite of reforms to the JSC's processes, a large number of judicial vacancies to fill (44 candidates for 22 vacancies at 11 superior courts) and some of the most serious cases of judicial misconduct since the dawn of democracy.

Originally scheduled for two full weeks from 5 to 16 October, the JSC meeting in Sandton, Johannesburg, has now been trimmed to just eight days (until 13 October). This is likely to accommodate the 4 November municipal elections, ahead of which the nine parliamentarians who sit on the JSC - including EFF leader Julius Malema - are busy on the campaign trail. Since 2024, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, who chairs the JSC, has insisted that JSC members attend meetings in person instead of...