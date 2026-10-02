Mozambique First Lady Backs Botswana Anti-GBV

Gaborone — The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) is not a national priority but a continental responsibility.

This stemmed from a fundraising event held at the newly established GBV One-Stop Service Centre in Gaborone recently, as Mozambique's First Lady, Ms Gueta Chapo, joined forces with the local leadership in the ongoing battle against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

During the event, Ms Chapo donated US$3,000 (about P40,000) to the Office of the First Lady of Botswana.

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The contribution was accepted by First Lady Kaone Boko, who recently spearheaded an international advocacy campaign on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

The cross-border gesture highlights a unified regional front against domestic and sexual violence.

"Commitment must become action and partnership must create impact. This solidarity from the people of Mozambique shows that the fight against GBV knows no borders. We need to foster positive femininity and masculinity, where men and women co-exist together in harmony and together we are building a safer African continent," Ms Boko said.

She noted that the funds would be channelled into survivor care and early intervention to enhance local safe havens and expand educational outreach to engage young boys and communities.

She also urged the private sector and stakeholders to support government structures dedicated to eradicating GBV and build on the P1 million grant previously provided by Lucara Botswana to jumpstart the campaign.

For her part, First Lady Chapo, a prominent advocate for human rights and GBV intervention in Mozambique, emphasised the need for mutual regional support during localised crises.

Drawing from her own country's infrastructure, Ms Chapo highlighted why cross-border collaboration was vital.

"With already 27 established GBV One-Stop-Centres in Mozambique, it was befitting of us to accept your invite to come and share with you how we are tackling this important national cause," she added.

Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Ms Lesego Chombo welcomed the diplomatic gesture, reiterating that safeguarding vulnerable groups required collective regional funding and shared responsibility.

Botswana Police Service commissioner, Ms Dinah Marathe also lauded the initiative, noting its direct impact on law enforcement and community safety.

"GBV remains a pandemic in Botswana, threatening social protection and initiatives such as these enable the BPS to deliver its mandate towards restoring order and maintaining peace," Ms Marathe said.

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Meanwhile, First Lady Chapo's visit and support coincided with her time in Botswana accompanying President Daniel Chapo as guests of honour for the country's 60th independence anniversary celebrations.

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