Angola: Anti-Rabies Campaign - Authorities Expect to Vaccinate About 3,500 Animals

Cabinda — Veterinary authorities in the province of Cabinda expect to immunize 3,500 domestic animals during the first phase of the anti-rabies vaccination campaign, which kicked off on Wednesday (30) in this city.

The data was provided by the provincial inspector of Veterinary Services at the Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry, Lourenço Luemba, during the opening ceremony of the campaign, which will vaccinate animals such as dogs, cats, monkeys, and others.

Lourenço Luemba stated that the province has 7,000 doses available, which will be managed across the 1st and 2nd phases of the immunization campaign, lasting five days each.

He pointed out that the 1st phase will cover the municipalities of Cabinda, Ngoio, and Liambo, while the 2nd will be extended to the remaining municipalities of the province.

According to the veterinarian, the goal is to vaccinate the largest possible number of animals and strengthen the prevention of potential cases of contamination and deaths from the disease.

On the occasion, he appealed to owners to bring their pets to the vaccination posts set up for this purpose.

Rabies is a severe infectious disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, which can also cause death in humans.

ING/JFC/DP/CF/jmc