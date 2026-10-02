Gambia: Government Projects D4.1 Million for Mental Health Services in 2027

The Gambia is projecting an allocation of D4.1 million for its mental health programme in 2027, according to the government's estimates of revenue and expenditure tabled before the National Assembly. The allocation forms part of the Ministry of Health's projected expenditure under the Programme Based Budgeting (PBB) framework for the 2027 financial year.

The 2027 estimates were tabled before lawmakers by the Minister of Finance on Friday, 25 September 2026. The Ministry is projected to get D4,095,980,640 from the 2027 estimates.

Mental health services are listed alongside several other health programmes, including cancer control, hepatitis control, malaria control, tuberculosis and leprosy services and non-communicable disease programmes.

The estimates put the allocation for the mental health programme at D4.1 million. The same amount, D4.1 million, is also projected for the cancer control programme, while hepatitis control is allocated D3.4 million. Malaria control services are projected at D5.7 million, while leprosy and tuberculosis control services are estimated at D2.34 million. The estimates further provide D1.9 million for non-communicable diseases.

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The Ministry of Health is projected to receive D2.38 billion under the government's GLF allocation for the 2027 financial year, according to the estimates. Hospital services are projected at D79.27 million, while nursing and convalescent home services are allocated D28.13 million.

Specialised hospital services are projected at D183.43 million. The estimates also provide D183.43 million for medical products, appliances and equipment under the ministry's GLF allocation. Pharmaceutical products are projected at D183.43 million, while outpatient services are estimated at D21.8 million. General medical services are projected at D5.25 million, with paramedical services allocated D1.6 million.

Specialised medical services are projected at D7.5 million, while public health services are allocated D5.55 million. A total of D1.21 billion is projected for general administration within the Ministry of Health. Basic salaries account for D380.49 million, while allowances are projected at D528.37 million. The estimates also provide D85 million for overseas medical treatment and D6 million for travel expenses. Telecommunication expenses are projected at D1 million, while electricity, water and sewage are estimated at D10 million.

Rents and rates are projected at D11 million, while the purchase of fuel and lubricants is allocated D500,000. No allocation is listed for maintenance of equipment, while D500,000 is projected for uniforms and protective clothing. Training is allocated D20 million, with D5 million projected for contributions to international organisations.

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Furniture and fittings are allocated D250,000, while fire-fighting equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles are projected at D15 million. The estimates also include D900,000 for planning, monitoring and evaluation and D5.25 million for health training and development.

Human resources management is projected at D350,000. Health infrastructure and logistics are allocated D1 million, while quality assurance services are projected at D500,000. Secondary healthcare services are allocated D5 million, while health promotion is projected at D14.3 million. Traditional medicine development is allocated D1.6 million.

Health communication services are projected at D5.7 million, while school health and nutrition services receive D685,000.

Water, sanitation and hygiene are allocated D350,000. Trauma prevention and management services are projected at D2.12 million.

The estimates also provide D21 million for diagnostic services, including laboratory and blood transfusion services, while national pharmaceutical services are projected at D183.43 million. The figures form part of the government's proposed expenditure for the 2027 financial year and are subject to the legislative budget process.