Zimbabwe: NPA Goes Pink in Push for Early Breast Cancer Detection

1 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has joined the global campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer, calling on women and communities to prioritise breast health and early detection.

The campaign, being conducted under the theme "Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters," seeks to encourage greater awareness of the disease and support for those affected.

Prosecutor-General Loyce Matanda-Moyo said breast cancer affects women differently making access to information, medical support and early detection essential.

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"Breast cancer affects women in different ways, and every woman deserves access to information, to support, and to early detection and appropriate care," she said.

Through its #NPAZGoesPink campaign, the authority is encouraging its employees, women, families and members of the public to learn about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and seek medical advice when necessary.

Matanda-Moyo said the NPAZ's responsibility went beyond prosecuting crime and upholding the rule of law.

She said the organisation also had a duty to create a workplace where the health, dignity and well-being of its employees were valued and supported.

"Together, let us make breast health a priority, encourage early detection, and continue to build a culture of care and support," she said.

The Prosecutor-General also called on individuals and communities to help create an environment in which people feel encouraged to take their health seriously and support those affected by breast cancer.

"#NPAZGoesPink, protecting lives starts with taking action," Matanda-Moyo said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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