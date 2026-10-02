Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Mourns Chivayo, Wife and Four Others Killed in Helicopter Crash

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed shock and grief following the death of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and four others in a helicopter crash in Mashonaland East.

The helicopter crashed in the Marondera rural area on Wednesday evening after the group had reportedly travelled from Gandami in Chikomba where the Chivayos were overseeing construction work at their rural home.

Authorities said there were no survivors.

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In a condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the deaths as a tragedy that had left the nation, his family and himself "numbed and in deep shock and grief".

"We are all shattered by this unexpected, sudden demise of so young a family and officers for whom so much promise held," Mnangagwa said.

The President paid tribute to the Chivayo family for its philanthropic activities saying its charitable work had benefited people across different sectors of Zimbabwean society.

"Consummately philanthropic, the Chivayo Family touched so many lives in our Nation through its countless acts of charity and generosity which ran into millions of dollars, and which motivated and transformed countless lives," he said.

According to Mnangagwa, the family's support extended to people in politics, religion, public service, culture, sport and other professions.

He also described the late businessman as having had ambitions that extended beyond Zimbabwe.

"The late Wicknell Chivayo had a grand vision for his family, for our country, for the Southern African subregion and for our African continent," he said.

President Mnangagwa said Chivayo had shared some of his plans for the country with him only days before his death particularly projects aimed at assisting disadvantaged communities and war veterans.

"I shared with me some of these grand plans only this last Tuesday after our Cabinet meeting, just a day before his tragic end," the President said.

He said the circumstances of the crash were particularly touching because the Chivayos were returning from Gandami where they had been working on family and community structures.

"Tellingly, the Chivayos lost their lives on their way back from Gandami in rural Chikomba where they were putting up modern family and community structures," Mnangagwa said.

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He linked the project to Zimbabwe's broader rural development programme, saying Chivayo's vision was aligned with national efforts to promote investment, industrialisation and development in rural areas.

The crash claimed six lives, including the couple, with police confirming that the helicopter had six occupants.

The cause of the crash had not been established with investigations continuing.

President Mnangagwa extended his condolences to the Chivayo family and the families of the other victims.

"On behalf of our Nation, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Chivayo Family, and to the families of all those lost in yesterday's tragic crash," he said.

"We mourn with and stand by them in this hour of deep, inconsolable grief and pain."

He urged the bereaved families to draw comfort from the lives and work of those who died.

"May the bereaved families find solace and comfort in the great and distinguished work and service which the dear departed rendered to our Nation, and for which they will continue to be remembered and emulated," Mnangagwa said.