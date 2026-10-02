Ethiopia, World Bank Move to Deepen Partnership On Private Sector-Led Growth

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the World Bank have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership and accelerate cooperation aimed at driving private sector-led growth, creating jobs and strengthening the country's economic resilience.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide and National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Eyob Tekalign held discussions today with World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde and Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop.

The Minister highlighted the government's ongoing economic reform agenda, including efforts to boost domestic revenue mobilization, improve the business environment and expand opportunities for private sector development.

Ahmed also expressed appreciation for the World Bank's continued support to Ethiopia, including through budget support operations.

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Bjerde welcomed the progress made under Ethiopia's reform program, noting the government's commitment to private sector-led growth and job creation.

She reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Ethiopia and supporting the country's development priorities, particularly its transition toward a stronger private sector-led economy under the new Country Partnership Framework.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in key areas, including Mission 300, the AgriConnect Compact, the E-Mobility Program and the Water Forward Initiative.

They also discussed expanding Ethiopia's access to additional financing windows to strengthen the country's resilience to climate-related and external shocks.

Both sides emphasized the need to improve implementation efficiency and accelerate development outcomes through the Development Ready Initiative, with a focus on delivering timely and tangible benefits to the Ethiopian people.

The discussions reaffirmed Ethiopia and the World Bank's shared commitment to advancing the country's economic transformation, strengthening resilience and fostering sustainable and inclusive private sector-led growth.