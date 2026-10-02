Ethiopia Decides to Close Embassy in Asmara, Declares 10 Eritrean Diplomats Persona Non Grata

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has decided to close its Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was taken in response to Eritrea's direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia.

It added that ten Eritrean diplomats were declared persona non grata for their involvement in activities that pose a direct threat to Ethiopia's national security, in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The diplomats are given 48 hours to leave Ethiopia.

The Ministry urged the Eritrean government to cease acts contrary to the principles governing relations between sovereign states.

Despite the measures, it said Ethiopia continues to value its historical, cultural and people-to-people ties with Eritrea and remains committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability and integration.

The Ministry also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and cooperation with countries in the Horn of Africa to advance lasting peace, security and regional integration.