Tanzania: JKCI Invites Tanzanian Athletes to Undergo Free Health Screenings and Free Treatment

Dar es Salaam — THE Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) has invited athletes across Tanzania to undergo free health screenings and pledged to provide free treatment to those found to have health conditions.

The initiative aims to promote athletes' health and enable them to participate safely in sports and pursue their careers, particularly during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) period.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, JKCI Executive Director and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Peter Kisenge said the institute has traditionally taken health services closer to communities and is now focusing on athletes.

He said JKCI is fully prepared to serve athletes, with qualified specialists, adequate medical equipment and modern technology to facilitate effective health assessments.

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According to Dr Kisenge, the government has equipped JKCI with a specialised, modern laboratory that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support various diagnostic services.

The free screenings will include heart examinations, blood sugar testing, heart-rate monitoring and other essential health assessments.

Dr Kisenge urged athletes to develop a culture of regular health check-ups to enable early detection of health problems and reduce the risk of sudden deaths during sporting activities.

Pool-table player Festo Yohana, who visited JKCI for screening, thanked the institute for providing the services free of charge to athletes.

He said many athletes do not have a regular habit of undergoing health check-ups despite participating in activities that require physical fitness and good health.

Yohana said regular screening would help athletes understand their health status, take early action if health problems are detected and improve their ability to continue participating in sports safely.

He urged fellow athletes to take advantage of the initiative by undergoing regular health checks and making their health a priority throughout their sporting careers.

Meanwhile, JKCI Ambassador Mrisho Mpoto said the initiative is aimed at reducing the prevalence of heart disease and other illnesses in the country while promoting greater awareness of personal health status.

He said it is particularly important for athletes to understand key health indicators, including blood sugar levels, heart rate and levels of fat in the body.

Mpoto noted that some athletes engage in physical exercise without following appropriate routines or knowing their health status, potentially exposing themselves to health risks.

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He said statistics indicate that a large proportion of people are unaware of their health status and urged the public, including athletes, to take advantage of the initiative by visiting JKCI facilities for health screening and free medical services.

He said the initiative is intended to promote a culture of early health screening and encourage people to take appropriate action before health conditions become serious.