Zimbabwe Police Open Probe Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Chivayo, Wife and Three Others

Harare, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean police have opened investigations into the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed prominent businessman Wicknell Munodaani Chivhayo, his wife Lucy Rujeko Muteke and three others in Marondera.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said forensic scientists and aviation experts had attended the crash site at Kudenga Farm, where the helicopter came down on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the five occupants as Chivhayo, Muteke, Saneliswe Magagula, pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa.

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The latest police statement puts the number of occupants at five, correcting an earlier police and government account that had reported six people aboard the aircraft.

"Meanwhile, the Police in conjunction with the relevant experts, is conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash," the Zimbabwe Republic Police said.

The Force said further information would be released as the investigation progresses.

"More information will be released as investigations unfold," police said, while extending condolences to the victims' families.

The helicopter crashed at about 5pm on Wednesday in the Marondera area, southeast of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

The latest confirmation follows an initial account from Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who said the aircraft had been carrying a high-profile businessman, three other passengers and two pilots, and that there were no survivors.

"The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," Mangwana said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police had also initially reported that the aircraft had six occupants, saying: "The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had 6 occupants."

The police have now formally named five people killed in the crash, with the investigation expected to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

Chivhayo's death has also drawn a reaction from Kenya, where he had developed close links with President William Ruto and had publicly spoken about plans to invest in infrastructure projects.

Ruto on Wednesday described Chivhayo as a "dear friend" and mourned his death alongside that of his wife.

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"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe," Ruto said.

"Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent."

Chivhayo had most recently said on September 8 that he had held a dinner meeting with Ruto at State House in Nairobi, where he announced plans to invest US$200 million in Kenya through infrastructure projects.

The businessman had also been a guest at the engagement celebrations of Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto.