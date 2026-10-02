Nigeria: Bandits Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Children, Others in Kaduna Community

Suspected bandits have killed a man and abducted his wife, two children and six others during an attack on Babban Saura community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack, which occurred around 1pm on Thursday, reportedly threw the community into panic as the assailants invaded three houses and took the victims away.

A community source said the attackers first invaded the residence of an elderly man and abducted two of his children before moving to the house of a resident identified simply as Sikiru.

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According to the source, the bandits broke through the fence of Sikiru's residence and entered the compound before proceeding to the parlour, where they allegedly killed him.

They subsequently abducted his wife and two children.

The attackers also invaded a neighbouring house, where they abducted a woman and her four children. However, the woman was later rescued by soldiers and local vigilantes, while her children remained in captivity.

It was gathered that Sikiru attempted to resist the attackers when they tried to enter his parlour and reportedly engaged some of them in a struggle before he was killed.

The commander of the local vigilantes in the area, Usman Adamu, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said nine people were initially abducted during the attack.

He said the vigilantes received a distress call that bandits had invaded the community and immediately alerted soldiers, who joined them in pursuing the attackers.

"We received a distress call that bandits had entered Babban Saura PW, and so we informed soldiers who joined us. We traced them to the Eastern Bypass area and succeeded in rescuing a woman, Maman Mubarak, whose four children were among those kidnapped," he said.

Adamu said the soldiers made efforts to rescue the other victims but the bandits succeeded in escaping with them.

Another neighbour of the deceased, who identified himself simply as Anas, said Sikiru called him after the attackers stormed the community.

When Daily Trust visited the community, sympathisers had gathered at the deceased's residence, expressing concern over the incident.

It could also be recalled that few days ago suspected bandits also attacked Kadaure community not far from Babban Saura where they killed a man and rustled his cows.

Efforts to speak with the Kaduna State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansur Hassan, were unsuccessful as his phone could not be reached. He had also not responded to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.