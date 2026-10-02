Angola's Social Security Enrolls Over 3.4 Million Workers As System Expands

Uige — More than 3.4 million Angolan workers are now enrolled in the nation's mandatory social security system, the Secretary of State for Labor and Social Security Pedro José Filipe announced Thursday.

The official disclosed the milestone during a ceremony reopening municipal social security offices in Negage, located in northern Uige province.

Filipe said the government aims to cover at least 25% of Angola's economically active population by the end of the year through the National Social Security Institute (INSS), the public body that manages worker benefits against lost or reduced income.

"Our main purpose is to ensure that citizens using our services daily are treated with dignity and in conditions that meet the standards required by the social protection system," Filipe said.

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The expansion comes as Angola scales up its administrative infrastructure following a major redistricting effort that increased the total number of municipalities nationwide from 164 to 325. To handle the increased administrative load, the INSS is rehabilitating existing centers and constructing new service facilities across multiple provinces.

Filipe noted that the expansion will proceed gradually based on local demand and available resources.

As part of the modernization effort, the INSS is digitizing paper records and migrating worker data into electronic systems to improve processing speed and administrative efficiency.

The agency provides a range of essential services, including worker enrollment, proof-of-life verification, informational requests, and official benefit declarations, with an emphasis on improving support for senior citizens.JAR/AMP