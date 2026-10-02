Angola: President João Lourenço Swears in Superior Military Court Judge

Luanda — President João Lourenço swore in Judge Manuel António to the Supreme Military Court in Luanda on Thursday.

The president wished the new magistrate success in the performance of his duties.

"I would just like to wish the newly sworn-in judge much success in the performance of his duties," he reiterated.

The ceremony was attended by presiding judges of the superior courts, ministers of state, ministers, the provincial governor of Luanda, and high-ranking military officers, among other entities.

Manuel Antonio will now serve as a judge of the Supreme Military Court, the body responsible for administering military criminal justice, under Angolan law. AFL/MC/AMP