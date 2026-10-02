Ethiopia Declares Egyptian Diplomat Persona Non Grata, Orders Departure Within 48 Hours

1 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has declared an Egyptian diplomatic staff member persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally notified the Egyptian Embassy in Addis Ababa that Ahmed Moharam Ahmed Soliman, a member of Egypt's diplomatic staff, has been declared persona non grata, the ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Ministry hereby notifies the Embassy that Ahmed Moharam Ahmed Soliman has been declared persona non grata. The Ministry expects the Embassy's diplomatic staff member to leave Ethiopia within Forty-Eight (48) hours from the date of this notification."

The ministry said the decision was taken in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the international framework governing diplomatic relations between states.

According to the notification, the Egyptian diplomat is going to leave Ethiopia within 48 hours of the date of the communication.

The statement added that: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Addis Ababa the assurances of its highest consideration."

Read the original article on ENA.

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