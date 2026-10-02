Algeria: Upper House of Parliament Must Reject Regressive Legislation Expanding the Death Penalty After 30 Years Without Executions

Responding to the lower house of the Algerian Parliament adopting today legal amendments that expand the scope of the death penalty after more than three decades without any executions, Amnesty International's Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:

"Today's decision by the Algerian People's National Assembly to approve these regressive amendments to the Penal Code is a devastating blow for human rights and is at odds with Algeria's international human rights obligations.

"The lower house parliamentary vote took place just one month after devastating wildfires erupted across north-eastern Algeria between 26 and 30 August. Within days, Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the Minister of Justice to amend the country's Penal Code to 'reintroduce' the death penalty for arson, warning that anyone who exhausted their right of appeal would face execution. The Minister of Justice also warned the press that the death penalty would be applied.

"The amendments, which were rushed through parliament in a process devoid of meaningful consultations with relevant stakeholders, including human rights NGOs and lawyers, introduced the death penalty for broadly worded actions such as inciting, encouraging or facilitating arson, including on social media, as well as the abduction, torture and sexual assault of children.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is deeply alarming that the Algerian authorities are moving so quickly to follow through on their plans to expand the scope of the death penalty. This dangerous step backwards, coupled with threats to resume executions for the first time in more than 30 years, contradicts Algeria's consistent support to UN General Assembly resolutions calling for a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty and runs contrary to the global trend towards its abolition.

"Algerian lawmakers must reject the amendments to the Penal Code in the upcoming vote in the Council of the Nation, the upper house of parliament, and halt all plans to expand Algeria's use of the death penalty.

"While the devastating wildfires demand thorough investigations and accountability, the tragic loss of life they caused must not be used to justify further loss of life. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment and an assault on the right to life. Instead of broadening its application, Algeria's authorities should establish an official moratorium on executions as a first step towards full abolition of the death penalty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Algeria's response to the wildfires must ensure respect for the right to effective remedy, including providing guarantees of non-repetition. While authorities have announced compensation for victims and plans to provide more resources for firefighters, they have yet to disclose comprehensive casualty figures for the fires and officials have focused on highlighting the responsibility of alleged arsonists and foreign entities before judicial investigations concluded. Genuine accountability must involve a thorough investigation into all factors that contributed to loss of life, including any failures by public officials in prevention or in emergency response procedures."

Background

Under the current Algerian law, arson carries penalties ranging from three years to life imprisonment and the death penalty if it causes death. Although Algeria has not carried out executions since 1993, courts continue to impose death sentences most commonly for murder and have in some instances resorted to the death penalty in politically motivated trials. In July 2025, authorities already broadened the scope of the death penalty to include several drug-related offences.

Algeria is party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which restricts the use of the death penalty to the "most serious crimes" involving intentional killing while setting abolition as a goal in countries that still retain this cruel punishment. State parties to the ICCPR should not expand the scope the death penalty nor increase its application.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases, without exception regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the state to carry out the execution.