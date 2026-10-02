South Africa: Uphill Battle for Sibiya As State Lays 'Very Strong' Case in Rape, Trafficking Scandal

1 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Senior cop Shadrack Sibiya is fighting to stay out of jail over charges including rape, trafficking and sexual grooming of a child while, at the same time, taking on two disciplinary processes that could cost him his job with the police.

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya faces an uphill battle for bail, with the State describing its case against him as "very strong" and laying out disturbing details of allegations including rape, trafficking of persons and the sexual grooming of a child.

Appearing at the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, Sibiya heard the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, give evidence opposing his release on bail, using eyewitness accounts, WhatsApp messages and video clips.

In one of the WhatsApp messages now before court, Sibiya reached out to a 16-year-old girl enquiring about something he had been promised. Minutes later, he was sent an explicit four-minute video to which he responded, "This is so hot. I want more."

Another explosive allegation contained in Ndlovu's affidavit relates to an outing involving four girls who were driven to a hotel, where the State alleges some of the offences later took place.

The court heard that Mr M (father of the 16-year-old), who previously worked as Sibiya's protector, drove the four girls to the hotel in a bakkie belonging to Sibiya before leaving them there. Mr M's daughter was not one of the girls he drove to the hotel....

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