Somalia: UAE Condemns Killing of Oil Tanker Crew Members Off Somalia Coast

1 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abu Dhabi — The UAE has condemned the attack that caused the deaths and injuries of crew members from the hijacked oil products tanker MT Honour 25 off the coast of Somalia during an operation to free the vessel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these criminal acts threaten maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.

The UAE further reiterated its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to safeguard commercial vessels and ensure the safety of their crews.

The ministry also expressed the nation's solidarity with the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

According to Reuters, five crew members were killed and four were injured out of the 17 personnel on board during the rescue mission.

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