Somalia: Britain Urges Restraint As Fighting Flares in Somalia's Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — Britain has expressed concern over renewed fighting in Baidoa, the capital of Somalia's southwestern Bay region, urging rival sides to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.

The British Embassy in Mogadishu said the violence posed a threat to civilians and could further worsen the humanitarian situation in Southwest State.

"Fighting and the use of heavy weapons risk further deteriorating an already difficult humanitarian situation, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict," the embassy said in a statement.

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Britain called on all parties involved to de-escalate tensions and settle their disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

The embassy also urged those involved in the fighting to protect civilians, their property and essential services, amid growing concerns over the impact of the violence on residents.

The latest clashes come as communities across Southwest State are facing additional challenges linked to rainfall and weather conditions, the British statement said.

Baidoa has witnessed renewed security tensions and fighting in recent days between rival political and military factions, as disputes deepen over the administration of Southwest State and the region's political future.

The violence has raised concerns about the potential impact on civilians and humanitarian operations in the city, which hosts large numbers of displaced people from across southern Somalia.

Britain said it was closely monitoring developments in Baidoa and reiterated its call for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the political and security disputes.

The latest violence adds to wider political tensions in Somalia, where disagreements over regional leadership, elections and relations between federal and state authorities have increasingly affected security in several parts of the country.