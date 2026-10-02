Liberia Makes Progress On Land Reform, but Significant Challenges Still Remain

Although Liberia is reported to have made progress towards land reform after a century-long history of land issues, which fueled poverty, civil neglect and contributed to its 14-year civil war, is slowly being reversed through the Land Rights Act (LRA), but low budget support, institutional overlaps and other gaps are undermining the gains.

This is contained in a statement released yesterday at a press conference by the Civil Society Groups, tracing Liberia's land struggles from the 1926 Firestone Agreement - 1 million acres for 99 years at 6 cents per acre - which set the model for large concessions, long leases and low fees that defined Liberia's land governance for 100 years.

According to the Rights and Rice Foundation (RRF) and the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) , post-war reforms spearheaded by the Governance Commission under former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf identified land conflict as a key driver of instability.

After 15 years of reforms, the LRA was signed by former President George Weah in September 2018 and printed into a handbill in October 2018. A year earlier, the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) was created in 2016 as a one-stop shop for land matters.

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Nevertheless, the statement outlines some major benefits of the LRA implementation including, peace-building and inclusive governance, economic enablement and investment confidence, climate and environmental governance, and compliance with international legal obligations.

As for achievements, about 70 customary land communities have completed the process to qualify for deeds, involving 380,000 citizens - mostly rural Liberians - who for the first time in history will have security to their land.

Additionally, 150 communities, involving around 800,000 citizens, are currently going through the formalization process.

Other gains include, the development of policies and regulatory instruments such as Participatory Land Use Planning (PLUP), introduction of a Parcel Verification System to reduce fraud and boundary disputes, establishment of a Digital Scanning Center to preserve land records, a new standardized deed with enhanced security features to curb forgery, and deployment of modern technologies including drones and geospatial systems.

The statement said the LLA is also collaborating with the Liberia Revenue Authority and World Bank on property valuation under the Public Sector Investment Program.

But despite the progress made, the statement warns of major bottlenecks, particularly low budgetary support since the passage of the LRA.

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"The LLA has consistently complained of low allocations, making implementation donor-driven. The dissolution of USAID - a major donor in the land sector - has slowed momentum".

Also as relates to slow formalization, with an estimated 600-700 clans in Liberia, only 70 have completed the process.

"At the current pace, it will take many years before all customary communities realize full ownership,"

Moreover, the overlapping mandates between LLA and agencies including the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), EPA, Ministry of Mines and Energy, and the newly created Liberia Carbon Marketing Authority, especially on ownership and benefit-sharing of natural resources remain an issue.

Other challenges include limited technical capacity and low awareness and enforcement of the law across institutions.

The statement recommends that stakeholders recognize that securing land rights does not block investment but ensures investment on clear and stable terms, emphasizing that implementation challenges are institutional, not legal, and Liberia does not need to weaken the law but needs stronger coordination and political leadership.

"The LRA reduces land conflict and strengthens rural stability. Clear land rights are a foundation for peace," the statement concludes.