Rwanda: Courts Get New Leaders, Retired Judges Honoured

The High Council of the Judiciary has reshuffled the leadership of several courts across the country, transferring four presidents of intermediate courts and appointing new heads of primary courts.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the council on Wednesday, September 30, chaired by Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa.

Among the changes, the council transferred the presidents of four intermediate courts. Jean-Marie Vianney Nkundakojera, formerly President of the Huye Intermediate Court, was transferred to the Rubavu Intermediate Court; Martin Twagirumwami Mupenda, formerly President of the Gicumbi Intermediate Court, was transferred to the Huye Intermediate Court; Alphonsine Murebwayire Imanzi, formerly President of the Gasabo Intermediate Court, was transferred to the Gicumbi Intermediate Court; while Valens Musabyimana, formerly President of the Rubavu Intermediate Court, was transferred to the Gasabo Intermediate Court.

The council also transferred two presidents of primary courts.

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Furaha Nyinawumukiza, President of Nyarubuye Primary Court, was transferred to Sake Primary Court, while Leonard Nzategereza, formerly President of Kagano Primary Court, was transferred to Byumba Primary Court.

New primary court presidents appointed

The council appointed three new presidents of primary courts.

Sonia Umutesi, formerly a judge at Ngoma Primary Court, was appointed President of Kamembe Primary Court, Faustin Kagame, formerly a judge at Nyarugenge Primary Court, was appointed President of Kagano Primary Court, and Théophile Ntezimana, formerly a judge at Kicukiro Primary Court, was appointed President of Nyarubuye Primary Court.

The council also promoted judges and court staff who had reached the required level of seniority during the 2025-2026 judicial year.

Two retired judges awarded honorary titles

In another decision, the council confirmed the award of honorary judicial titles to two retired judges, Innocent Ngango Munyangeri, a former judge of the Court of Appeal, and Julien Ngango Ndinda, a former judge of the High Court.

The honorary title is provided for under the law determining the status of judges and judicial personnel.

Under the law, a judge who retires after serving at least 20 years as a judge and who has consistently demonstrated integrity may be awarded an honorary title corresponding to their last judicial rank.

A judge who receives the honorary title is also entitled to an award equivalent to three times their last monthly salary.

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The law further allows the High Council of the Judiciary to grant the honorary title to a retiring judge who has performed outstanding acts in the judiciary but has served for fewer than 20 years.

At the beginning of each judicial year, the President of the Supreme Court prepares a list of candidates for honorary titles and submits it to the High Council of the Judiciary for consideration.

Judges who receive the title retain the honour attached to their former judicial status and may attend official ceremonies at the last court where they served while wearing judicial robes.

They are also considered, for purposes of judicial ranking, to hold the rank corresponding to the last court where they served.

However, the honorary title can be withdrawn if the judge is convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for six months or more, or if they engage in dishonourable conduct.