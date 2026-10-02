Nigeria: Court Restrains NDC, INEC From Replacing Plateau Candidate

The Federal High Court restrains Jonathan Akuns from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Plateau State

The Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has restrained Jonathan Akuns from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election.

Justice S.T. Ishaya issued the order on 28 September following an ex parte application filed by Alfred Dapal, a governorship aspirant challenging the party's nomination process.

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The suit, marked FHC/J/CS/87/2026, lists Mr Akuns as the first defendant, the NDC as the second defendant and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the third defendant.

In the order, Justice Ishaya restrained Mr Akuns from announcing, publishing or otherwise holding himself out as the NDC governorship candidate pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court's order followed its consideration of the motion, a six-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Oscar Mbangmbang, a resident of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, and submissions by counsel to the plaintiff, C.B. Ameh.

Mr Dapal told the court that he was the candidate produced by the NDC at its governorship nomination exercise held on 15 September at the party's secretariat in Dogon Karfe, Jos North Local Government Area.

He is seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC, its officers and agents from replacing, withdrawing or removing him as the party's governorship candidate pending the determination of the suit.

Mr Dapal is also asking the court to stop the NDC from submitting or transmitting Mr Akuns' name to INEC as its governorship candidate in his place.

He further seeks an order restraining INEC from accepting, recognising, publishing or giving effect to Mr Akuns' name as the NDC governorship candidate for Plateau State.

Another relief seeks an order directing the parties to maintain the status quo ante regarding the 15 September nomination exercise pending the final determination of the case.

The plaintiff also asked the court for an accelerated hearing of the suit in view of statutory timelines governing pre-election matters.

Justice Ishaya ruled that the application succeeded in part and adjourned the matter until 5 October for hearing.

The order was signed by the presiding judge and issued under the seal of the Federal High Court by the Registrar, Chioma A. Eze.

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The court's order is not a final determination of the dispute over the NDC's governorship ticket.

The substantive issues, including the competing claims arising from the party's nomination process, remain before the court.

The case adds to the emerging dispute over the NDC's governorship ticket in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 election.