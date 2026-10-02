Ethiopia: Dialogue Commission to Submit Consolidated Recommendations to Parliament

The Ethiopian Dialogue Commission will submit its consolidated agenda recommendations from the national dialogue conference to the House of Peoples' Representatives on Saturday, according to the Commission's chief commissioner.

Mesfin Araya (PhD), chief commissioner of the Dialogue Commission, told The Reporter that the recommendations gathered from more than 4,000 participants had been organized and compiled into a final report.

The report will be presented to the outgoing Parliament on Saturday afternoon, marking the formal conclusion of the commission's process of consolidating the outcomes of the 38-day national dialogue conference, which ran from July 15 to August 22, 2026.

The submission will serve two purposes: handing the recommendations to the institutions responsible for implementing them and formally submitting the consolidated agenda to the House of Peoples' Representatives, to which the commission is accountable.

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Recommendations concerning federal institutions will be handed to the relevant federal government bodies, while those concerning regional states and city administrations will be distributed to the 11 regional states and two city administrations.

For Tigray, Mesfin said, the recommendations would be submitted to the federal government because of the region's current circumstances.

The commission said the recommendations had been organized to facilitate implementation and monitoring by the responsible institutions. Mesfin said none of the 400 recommendations adopted during the conference had been excluded from the consolidated document.

The recommendations are expected to be made public in the coming days.

The presentation was initially scheduled for September 20 but was postponed to allow more time to refine the recommendations and identify the institutions responsible for implementing them. A subsequent plan to present the report earlier this week was also deferred as regional states and city administrations were occupied with forming their new governments, Mesfin said.

The event is expected to bring together leaders of the three branches of government, regional chief administrators, city mayors, religious leaders, political party representatives, members of the diplomatic community and other invited guests.

The Commission's extended mandate is scheduled to expire in mid-October. Mesfin said the expiration of the commissioners' terms would not mean the immediate closure of the office. Under the law, he said, responsibility for determining the commission's next steps would pass to the incoming government and the newly reconstituted House of Peoples' Representatives.