Nigeria: Mohbad - Family's Lawyer Says IGP Ordered Fresh Probe Into Singer's Death

"The Aloba family therefore does not wish the public to conflate the dismissal of that suit with the separate investigative process already..."

Oladayo Ogungbe, counsel to the family of late singer Ilerioluwa "Mohbad" Aloba, has disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, authorised a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Mr Ogungbe disclosed this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, saying the police chief's directive followed a petition submitted by the family on 14 April and received at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on 7 May.

The lawyer stressed that the latest police directive was not connected to a recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling the authorities to reopen investigations into Mohbad's death.

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This newspaper earlier reported that the court threw out the suit filed by the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation, a non-governmental organisation seeking a fresh police investigation into the singer's death.

The organisation had sued the IGP, the Nigeria Police Force and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, as respondents. However, the court dismissed the case after ruling that the NGO lacked the legal standing to bring the action.

He said: "We consider it necessary to clarify the present position concerning the reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad, particularly following the recent dismissal of Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/363/2026 by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 25 September 2026. The attention of the Aloba family has been drawn to public discussions which may create the impression that the dismissal of the said suit has brought the quest for a fresh investigation into Mohbad's death to an end.

"That impression is incorrect. The Aloba family wishes to state unequivocally that the process of reinvestigation had already been initiated through a separate and

independent process commenced by the family long before the said suit was determined by the court."

Independent investigation

Mr Ogungbe said the family's petition requested an independent and thorough reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

He stated that the petition highlighted inconsistencies in the earlier investigation, noting that the family was seeking a comprehensive forensic review of the events that led to the singer's death.

Mr Ogungbe added that the IGP approved the request and directed the Lagos State Police Command to take immediate action.

"The Aloba family was subsequently informed that the petition had been assigned to officers within the Special Enquiry Bureau (SEB) for further investigation. The family's representative has since been invited and has engaged with the new team of investigators assigned to the matter.

"The family has also continued to follow up with the investigators concerning the new investigative process. Accordingly, the Aloba family considers it important to make clarification that the reinvestigation is not dependent upon, nor did it originate from, Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/363/2026", said Mr Ogungbe.

Efforts to clarify the claim from the police were unsuccessful. Police spokesperson Anietie Iniedu did not respond to calls and a text message sent by this reporter. Lagos police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi also did not respond to our enquiries.

Justice

Additionally, Mr Ogungbe said the Aloba family remained committed to seeking justice over Mohbad's death.

He said the family had approached the police and taken the necessary steps to request a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Mr Ogungbe also clarified that the dismissed suit was not filed by the family and was not instituted with its knowledge or consent. He said the family respected the court's authority and would allow the judicial process to run its course.

The lawyer noted, "The Aloba family therefore does not wish the public to conflate the dismissal of that suit with the separate investigative process already commenced pursuant to the family's petition to the Inspector-General of Police.

"A judicial determination in a suit instituted by persons who are not members or representatives of the Aloba family does not, by itself, amount to a termination of the investigative process already initiated by the family with the Nigeria Police Force."

According to him, Mohbad's family would use all lawful means at its disposal to seek answers about the circumstances of his death.

"The family remains engaged with the ongoing police process and will continue to cooperate with the investigators by providing relevant information, documents, witnesses and other materials that may assist the investigation."

Fear or favour

The lawyer said the family expects the renewed investigation to be handled diligently and independently, with the necessary level of professionalism.

He added that the family wanted investigators to examine all relevant individuals and circumstances without fear or favour.

Mr Ogungbe urged members of the public, the media and others interested in the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death not to be misled by claims that the reinvestigation had been concluded.

According to him, the process initiated by the family remains ongoing, with the family monitoring developments through its legal team and designated representatives.

"The circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death remain a matter of profound concern to his family and to the wider public. The family's position is simple: where legitimate questions remain unanswered, there must be a genuine effort to establish the truth.

"The family is not seeking trial by media, nor does it seek to prejudge the outcome of any investigation. What it seeks is a credible, comprehensive and transparent investigative process capable of establishing the facts and bringing the appropriate persons, if any, to account in accordance with the law", said Mr Ogungbe.

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Mohbad

According to him, the family remains committed to pursuing justice for Mohbad within the confines of the law, regardless of how long the process takes.

"We urge members of the public to rely on verified information and official developments concerning the investigation and to disregard statements or representations suggesting that the Aloba family has withdrawn from, or abandoned, its pursuit of justice. The reinvestigation is ongoing. The Aloba family remains fully engaged. The pursuit of justice for Mohbad continues."

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 at 27 and was buried the following day. His remains were, however, exhumed nine days later and taken for an autopsy to assist efforts to establish the cause of his death.

Three years on, key controversies surrounding the singer's death remain unresolved, including the dispute over the paternity of his son, Liam, and disagreements over the ownership and management of his properties.

The unresolved disputes have stalled plans for Mohbad's final burial. His father, Joseph Aloba, said he would not proceed with the burial until the cause of his son's death is established.

Mr Aloba has continued to demand justice and answers regarding the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.