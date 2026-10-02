Ethiopian Ambassador Briefs Gen Kainerugaba On Northern Ethiopia Security

Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu has briefed Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on the security situation in northern Ethiopia during a meeting at the Special Forces Command (SFC) headquarters in Entebbe.

The meeting comes amid renewed security concerns in northern Ethiopia, with Gen Kainerugaba recently expressing the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces' (UPDF) support for the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Ambassador Yimenu thanked Gen Kainerugaba for making time to meet her and highlighted the ongoing military exchanges and training programmes between Uganda and Ethiopia.

She also acknowledged Gen Kainerugaba's support for the ENDF and for Ethiopia's unity and sovereignty, while reaffirming Addis Ababa's commitment to the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

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"Thank you for expressing your support for ENDF and for Ethiopia's unity and sovereignty," Ambassador Yimenu said in a message following the engagement.

"The government and people are focused on nation-building for a peaceful, prosperous, and dynamic Ethiopia and Africa at large. The Pretoria peace agreement must be respected."

The Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2022 between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), brought an end to the two-year conflict in Tigray and established a framework for a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Beyond security cooperation, the meeting also touched on urban development. Ambassador Yimenu proposed that technical teams from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) visit Addis Ababa to study and benchmark recent infrastructure developments in the Ethiopian capital.

The proposal adds an urban development dimension to the broader Uganda-Ethiopia relationship, alongside existing military and training cooperation between the two countries.