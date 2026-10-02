Liberia: Sinoe County Attorney Assaulted By Superintendent's Aide, Witnesses Say

SINOE COUNTY -- An aide to the Sinoe County superintendent punched County Attorney Cllr. Mmonbeydo Nadine Joah in the chest during a struggle over her phone as she attempted to have the county's labor commissioner arrested, witnesses said.

Cllr. Joah was rushed to F.J. Grant Hospital on Thursday after she fainted at the courthouse, where she had reported to work that morning, sources said. She was responding to treatment, sources said.

The confrontation took place at the office of Superintendent Alexander Nah Slewion on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, witnesses said. According to the witnesses, the superintendent ordered Joah to leave the building. Joah refused, saying she was carrying out an official function and asking the superintendent not to interfere.

The superintendent then noticed that Cllr. Joah was recording the encounter and attempted to take her phone, witnesses said. During the ensuing struggle, an assistant to the superintendent, identified only as Cornelius, punched Cllr. Joah in the chest, they said. Witnesses said Joah's driver intervened and pulled her away.

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The Liberian Investigator was unable to reach Cllr. Joah or Superintendent Slewion for comment. Attempts to reach Cornelius and the labor commissioner were also unsuccessful.

Sources said the dispute began with a complaint from members of the Fula business community in Greenville, Sinoe County, who accused the Labor Office of fraud, harassment and extortion.

The situation escalated when Labor Commissioner Cleophas Nyantee Mah arrived, sources said. Mah argued that Joah had no authority to order his arrest because he was a government official. Joah called for police assistance and ordered the commissioner's arrest on allegations of obstruction of justice, sources said. He was not arrested.

A police source said ACP Augustine Warri, the county police commander, later returned Joah's phone after the Solicitor General intervened.

The confrontation first surfaced in a Facebook post by D. Hissen Powo, who gave a different account of the incident. "Unconfirmed information reaching me says the County Attorney of Sinoe slapped the County Superintendent, but she got one in return from the Superintendent," Powo wrote.

However, video obtained by The Liberian Investigator does not support that account. The video shows the county superintendent ordering the county attorney and police officers to leave his office.

Several businesspeople in Sinoe told The Liberian Investigator that they have experienced fewer instances of what they described as harassment by government officials since Joah's arrival. Some also praised her handling of cases involving alleged corruption and drug offenses.