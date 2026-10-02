Uganda: Police Surgeon Insists He Found No Evidence of Sodomy On Kayanja Defamation Suspects

A police surgeon who examined the nine youths accused of fabricating evidence against Pastor Robert Kayanja has clarified to court that he found no evidence of sodomy on any of the accused boys .

Dr Phenehance Bwambale, who authored the Police Form 3s after medically examining the suspects, has made the clarification during his re-examination before Mwanga II Grade One Magistrate's Court presided over by Adams Byarugaba.

During questioning by defence lawyer Bernard Mugenyi, Dr Bwambale was asked about the medical findings contained in the forms he prepared after examining the accused youths.

However, his reference to positive results concerning two of the accused prompted Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya to seek clarification on what he meant by the phrase.

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Muwaganya questioned Dr Bwambale about the meaning of the positive results and their relevance to the medical examinations.

The exchange between the prosecutor , defence lawyers and the witness became heated as the prosecution sought clarification on the contents of the medical forms.

The defence team maintained that there was no need for further clarification because Dr Bwambale had not stated that he found evidence of sodomy on any of the accused.

Dr Bwambale is the defence's 10th witness in the case involving nine youths accused of allegedly fabricating evidence to falsely implicate Pastor Kayanja in sexual misconduct.

The accused also face charges relating to trespass and allegedly giving false information to police.

The prosecution alleges that the youths fabricated evidence intended to implicate Kayanja in sexual misconduct.

The medical evidence was presented as part of the defence case concerning the examinations conducted on the accused youths.

Earlier in the proceedings, the defence also sought to introduce additional evidence and a new witness to explain fresh transcriptions and translations of audio and video recordings.

Defence lawyer Mugenyi asked court to allow the defence to serve the prosecution with the new documents prepared by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), together with a witness who would explain them.

Mugenyi said the defence had initially secured a witness from Makerere University's School of Languages but later encountered difficulties concerning the chain through which the defence became involved in the transcription and translation process.

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He said the earlier documents had been prepared at the request of police and later disclosed to the defence by the State.

The prosecution opposed the request, with Muwaganya arguing that the defence was attempting to introduce a new witness and additional evidence at a late stage of the trial.

Muwaganya also argued that Mugenyi had been giving evidence from the bar by explaining the processes through which the documents were obtained from UBC and Makerere University.

He said the defence had already served the prosecution with translations and transcriptions prepared by Makerere University.

The prosecution asked court to either require the defence to call the previously disclosed Makerere witness or close its case.

Magistrate Byarugaba set October 7, 2026, to rule on whether the defence will be allowed to introduce the new witness and additional documents.