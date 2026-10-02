Kenya: Four Arrested As DCI Seizes Cannabis Worth Sh1.7mn in Busia, Bungoma

Nairobi — Four suspects have been arrested in a coordinated anti-narcotics operation in Busia and Bungoma counties, with detectives recovering more than 66 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in two vehicles.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation led to the seizure of 59.15 kilogrammes of cannabis in Busia and another seven kilogrammes in Bungoma.

In Busia County, detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigation Bureau (NANIB), acting on intelligence, intercepted a Fuso lorry, registration number KDU 981Y, along the Busia-Kisumu Highway.

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The lorry, which was transporting cereals to Nairobi, was subjected to a search that uncovered 14 bales of cannabis concealed beneath dry cassava.

According to the DCI, the narcotics had been packed in two sacks and hidden under the cassava in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The recovered cannabis weighed 59.15 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of Sh1,774,500.

Two suspects, identified as Evans Josiah Mugambi and Moses Murambula Odwera, were arrested during the operation.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Bungoma County, police officers on patrol along the Siritanyi-Mateka Road intercepted a grey Toyota Probox, registration number KCK 089M.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of five bales of cannabis weighing seven kilogrammes.

The drugs had been wrapped in yellow tape and concealed in a sack.

Police arrested two suspects, Boaz Kwamba and Peter Ndungu, in connection with the consignment.

The four suspects remain in custody as detectives process their cases ahead of their arraignment in court.

The two vehicles and the recovered narcotics have been impounded and secured as exhibits.

The DCI said the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotics trafficking networks and bring those involved in the illegal trade to justice.