Kenya: Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Kenya As Met Warns of Above-Average October Rains

Nairobi — Kenya is expected to experience above-average rainfall in several parts of the country during October, with the Kenya Meteorological Department warning of heavy rainfall events in various areas.

The weather agency said above-average rainfall, with higher probabilities, is expected in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Mandera counties.

Parts of Taita Taveta, Tana River, Garissa and Wajir are also expected to receive above-average rainfall during the month.

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The forecast indicates that Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Nyandarua and Nyeri counties are also likely to receive above-average rainfall.

Other areas expected to record above-average rainfall include parts of Taita Taveta, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Laikipia, Nakuru and Narok.

The Met Department projects near-average to above-average rainfall in several western, Rift Valley and northern counties.

These include Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

Parts of Narok, Nakuru and Laikipia are also expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall.

The weather agency has warned that heavy rainfall events are expected in several parts of the country, urging heightened preparedness during the rainy period.

The forecast comes as several counties, including Nairobi, intensify preparations for possible flooding and other impacts associated with heavy rains.

Residents in areas prone to flooding are advised to remain alert to weather updates and take necessary precautions as rainfall patterns evolve throughout October.