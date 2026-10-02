Ethiopia Closes Embassy in Asmara, Declares 10 Eritrean Diplomats Persona Non Grata

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Abeba persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours.

Amharic language resources In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the decisions were taken in response to what it described as Eritrea's "direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia."

The 10 diplomats were accused of involvement in activities that "pose a direct threat to Ethiopia's national security" and were said to have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Ministry did not specify the alleged activities or provide details of the incidents underlying the decisions.

Despite the diplomatic measures, the Ministry said Ethiopia continued to value its "strong historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties with Eritrea," adding that it had consistently prioritized peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and integration.

It also reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and working with countries in the Horn of Africa to advance regional peace and security. AS