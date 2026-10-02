Ethiopia: South Ethiopia Police Report Deadly 'Heinous' Attack in Gamo Zone, Several Security Personnel Killed

Addis Abeba — The South Ethiopia Regional State Police Commission said several police officers and security personnel were killed in what it described as a "heinous act" in Koshale Kebele, Geresse Zuria Woreda, Gamo Zone, as the wider area continues to grapple with prolonged security tensions and unresolved local grievances.

The Commission said on 01 October the personnel were killed in a "sudden attack" while carrying out "their police duties". It said efforts were underway to "track down and apprehend" those responsible, without providing further details about the circumstances of the attack and the identity of the alleged perpetrators.

The Commission released the names of nine police and security personnel who it said were killed in the attack. They include Inspector Abyot Ashenafi, Chief Sergeant Yesef Bante, Chief Sergeant Tamirat Kanbata, Deputy Inspector Hassan Dilnesaw, Captain Ermias Durcha Kulo, Vice Corporal Admasu Kasaye Kentusa, Inspector Abyot Deboch, Constable Belete Bugaya and Deputy Inspector Matyos Gino.

The Gamo Zone Police Department separately issued a condolence message mourning Assistant Sergeant Yoseph Umato, who it said died on 28 September "while returning from carrying out a government mission". The department described him as a dedicated law enforcement officer. It was not immediately clear whether his death was connected to the attack reported by the regional police commission.

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Addis Standard's efforts to obtain additional information about the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the attack and the reported casualties, were not successful.

The latest reported killings come amid a prolonged and largely underreported security crisis in the Gamo Zone, particularly in areas inhabited by the minority Zayse community, where longstanding disputes over administrative self-governance have repeatedly triggered deadly confrontations.

Addis Ababa travel guide In July, Addis Standard reported that at least 10 civilians had been killed, three injured, and others subjected to sexual assault, looting, property destruction and mass arrests during security operations between 18 and 29 June.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO) later confirmed the news and said that the violence had affected several kebeles, including Mazhe, Agule, Garezeta, Elgo (Tango), Wezeka, Dembele, Donlo, Zenche, Bokola and Bano. The organization also said the violence had forced residents to flee their homes, worsening an already precarious humanitarian situation.

The rights body said the violence followed earlier warnings it issued in February over deteriorating security conditions in the area. It called on the government to immediately halt human rights violations against residents of Zayse Woreda.

In February 2026, Addis Standard reported that at least 16 people had been killed during security operations in Zayse Wezeka and Zayse Denbel districts. Local residents and federal lawmaker Abraham Amoshe said there were mass arrests, destruction of homes and community facilities, and the displacement of dozens of civilians.

The recurring violence is rooted in longstanding disagreements over the Zayse community's demands for greater self-administration and recognition as a separate special woreda. Community representatives have repeatedly raised concerns over political marginalization, unequal access to public services and discrimination, arguing that their demands for self-rule, which they say are guaranteed under the Constitution, have been repeatedly obstructed.

The dispute has previously resulted in deadly confrontations. In August 2023, clashes between government security forces and residents opposing an administrative plan to incorporate parts of their locality into Arba Minch city left at least 17 people dead, according to residents and medical sources who spoke to Addis Standard. Authorities at the time said security forces were responding to individuals accused of undermining constitutional order.

A subsequent wave of violence in January 2024 affected several kebeles in Arba Minch Zuria. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) later documented deaths, arbitrary detentions, destruction of property and civilian displacement, linking the violence to a protracted governance dispute dating back to 2017. It called on stakeholders to pursue dialogue and lawful, non-violent approaches to resolving the disagreements.

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Meanwhile, local authorities have continued to publicly highlight reconciliation initiatives aimed at restoring stability in the Zeyse area.

On 30 September, the Gamo Zone Communication Department reported that the zonal administration had convened a consultative forum with scholars, elders and residents of the Zeyse area to discuss "ongoing reconciliation efforts."

At the forum, Gamo Zone Deputy Administrator Hakime Ayele described the reconciliation process as promising and urged "armed groups operating in the area" to abandon hostilities and join negotiations. Representatives of neighboring communities and local elders also called for sustained collaboration with regional and federal authorities to consolidate peace and "enable displaced residents to return to normal life."