Ethiopia: Overnight Explosions Reported in Addis Abeba Amid Northern Ethiopia Fighting

Addis Ababa — Explosions were heard in Ethiopia's capital shortly after midnight on Thursday, with diplomatic sources reporting blasts near the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) headquarters and another military installation, as renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia raises concerns that the conflict could spread to the capital.

Three diplomatic sources told Reuters that explosions were heard overnight in Addis Abeba. A source linked to the opposition alliance fighting federal forces in northern Ethiopia since last week told Reuters that the alliance had carried out several drone strikes in the capital, including against military facilities. Reuters said it could not independently verify the claim.

A diplomatic source who informed Addis Standard said explosions were reported at about 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. local time, including in areas near the ENDF headquarters and the site believed to house the Meshualekia 4th Division. The source said residents reported seeing ambulances and fire trucks moving through parts of the capital following the blasts.

According to the source, residents cited unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as the possible cause of the explosions. However, details about the nature and impact of the incident, including possible casualties or damage, remained unclear as of publication.

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The reports come a day after Ethiopia's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) announced an indefinite suspension of all drone flight permits in Addis Abeba and surrounding areas, citing security concerns. The agency said unauthorized drones would be detected and intercepted.

The opposition alliance was not previously known to operate armed drones, although Reuters reported growing indications that some elements may have acquired drone capabilities. A pro-government militia in Tigray recently claimed to have seized drone frames and batteries from forces linked to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a claim Reuters said it could not independently verify.

Spokespeople for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office, the federal government and the military had not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

The reported explosions come amid the most serious escalation in northern Ethiopia since the 2020-2022 Tigray war, with fighting involving Tigrayan forces and allied groups against federal forces across parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

Earlier on Thursday, Addis Standard reported that Pope Leo XIV had urged all parties involved in the renewed fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region and neighboring Afar and Amhara regions to pursue dialogue, as the escalating hostilities continue to raise humanitarian concerns.

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Speaking during his General Audience at the Vatican, Pope Leo said he was following developments "with deep concern" and called on all sides to abandon armed confrontation in favor of dialogue. He also appealed to the international community to provide timely humanitarian assistance to people affected by the renewed fighting.

"I extend my heartfelt plea to all parties to choose the path of dialogue," the Pope said, warning that armed conflict only deepens existing problems and leaves behind "death, destruction, and resentment."

His appeal comes amid renewed fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces, with the violence spreading into parts of Afar. Crux, citing The Associated Press, reported that Tigrayan fighters had captured the strategic town of Erebti in Afar, although the circumstances of the takeover were disputed.

The fighting has also triggered a sharp increase in war-wounded. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the number of patients treated at hospitals in Korem and Alamata rose from about 180 to more than 420 within 48 hours, while more than 300 wounded people reportedly arrived at Suhul Hospital.

A humanitarian source cited by AP estimated that about 150,000 people had been displaced in Afar.