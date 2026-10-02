Ethiopian Airlines Signs Deal for 10 Boeing Cargo Aircraft, Secures Option for Eight More

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has signed an agreement with Boeing to acquire 10 long-haul freighter aircraft, expanding its cargo fleet as the airline pursues its broader aviation and logistics hub strategy.

The agreement, signed in Addis Abeba on Wednesday, 30 September, comprises eight Boeing 777-8F freighters and two current-generation 777F aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew confirmed. The airline also secured an option to purchase eight additional 777-8F freighters, according to Reuters.

The catalogue value of the 10 aircraft is estimated at about $5 billion, although the actual transaction value was not disclosed.

The agreement follows reports earlier this month that Ethiopian Airlines was nearing a deal for up to 10 Boeing freighters. At the time, industry sources told Reuters that the order was expected to include two 777Fs, with the remainder comprising Boeing's delayed 777-8F model.

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Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 12 Boeing 777F freighters, alongside three Boeing 767 freighters and four converted 737 freighters. The carrier's overall fleet has grown to more than 140 aircraft.

The airline has been expanding its cargo operations as part of a strategy to strengthen Addis Ababa's position as a major aviation and logistics hub connecting African markets with destinations worldwide. It handled about 897,000 metric tons of cargo in its most recent financial year, representing a 16% increase, according to figures cited in earlier Reuters reporting.

The new order also comes as Ethiopian Airlines participates in financing a $12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport that Ethiopian authorities describe as Africa's largest. The first phase of the planned airport is expected to become operational in 2030.

In early September, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia said the United States is stepping up efforts to secure a commercial foothold in two of Ethiopia's strategically important projects, the planned Bishoftu International Airport and the Kenticha critical-minerals development.

The purchase comes amid a transition in Boeing's freighter program. Production of the current-generation 777F is expected to end under international emissions requirements, while the newer 777X family, including the 777-8F, has faced certification and delivery delays. Reuters previously reported that Boeing had sought a US regulatory waiver to deliver additional 777F aircraft amid strong demand and delays affecting the 777X program.

The agreement also comes a day after Airbus conducted the maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter, highlighting the competition between the two aircraft manufacturers in the long-haul cargo market.

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The news that Ethiopian Airlines was nearing an agreement to acquire up to 10 Boeing long-haul freighters was first reported earlier in September. The deal has now been formally signed, with the final order consisting of eight 777-8Fs and two 777Fs.

Aviation Industry In April, Ethiopian Airlines had confirmed its orders to buy for six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as part of its long-haul expansion strategy, according to an announcement by Boeing.