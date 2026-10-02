Ethiopia: Kefi Secures Funding for Tulu Kapi As Security Concerns Test Ethiopia Gold Project

Addis Abeba — KEFI Gold and Copper has secured the financing needed to advance its Tulu Kapi gold project in western Ethiopia, but a deadly security incident that halted development in September and subsequent warnings over community participation have complicated the company's plans to resume construction.

International relations analysis In interim results released on 29 September, the London-listed company said the Tulu Kapi development finance package had been fully assembled during the first half of 2026. According to the company's regulatory filing, the package includes US$240 million in secured project debt from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), US$60 million in mining fleet financing from BCM Group, and more than US$100 million in equity-risk capital.

Traders Union, reporting on the results, said the financing had enabled KEFI to move Tulu Kapi into full development during the first half of the year. The company held a construction launch ceremony on 18 February attended by government officials, community representatives, contractors, lenders and investors. A US$400 million mining services agreement with BCM was subsequently signed in June.

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However, the project's development was disrupted on 4 September when a serious security incident left multiple people dead, including a KEFI employee. The company immediately suspended development activities and said work would remain halted until appropriate security arrangements were established with community representatives, the federal government, the Oromia regional government and security stakeholders.

The incident had already prompted concern over the project's operating environment. Addis Standard reported on 8 September that KEFI had deferred further deployment or drawdown of project financing while assessing the situation, although the company said it had sufficient reserves and standby facilities to meet requirements during the suspension.

The security issue was followed by a broader political and community challenge. On 14 September, Addis Standard reported that the OLA had issued an "urgent notice of requirement" to companies operating in Oromia's extractive sector, demanding transparent consultations with local communities and arrangements for their direct participation and benefit from mining projects. The group also called for verifiable environmental standards and warned companies that failed to meet its demands.

The OLA linked its warning directly to the Tulu Kapi incident. Its statement was a demand by an armed opposition group and does not establish the cause of the September violence or independently demonstrate that KEFI failed to meet any particular community or environmental requirement.

The project therefore enters its next phase with its financial structure substantially established but its operational restart still dependent on security and stakeholder conditions. KEFI said consultations following the incident had reaffirmed support for the project among local and government stakeholders, while acknowledging that development had been suspended.

The company's financial results also underline the costs of advancing the project. Net assets rose to £87 million at 30 June 2026 from £57 million at the end of 2025, following a £35.6 million equity fundraising, while its comprehensive loss widened to £4.6 million from £3.1 million a year earlier, largely because administrative expenses increased from £2.4 million to £4.3 million.

KEFI expects to retain about 86% of Tulu Kapi through its Ethiopian subsidiary, with the Ethiopian government holding the remaining interest, including its statutory free-carried stake.

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The company also maintains a portfolio in Saudi Arabia through Gold & Minerals Co., while pursuing plans to move from London's AIM market to the Main Market. But Tulu Kapi remains the central development priority, making the project's ability to resume construction under acceptable security and community conditions critical to KEFI's broader strategy.

For Ethiopia, the project illustrates both the opportunity and the risks surrounding efforts to attract large-scale private investment into the mining sector: financing can establish the capital structure for a major project, but security, community participation and local acceptance remain important conditions for turning that financing into sustained production.