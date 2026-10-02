Ethiopia: Pope Leo Urges Dialogue As Fighting Intensifies in Northern Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Pope Leo XIV has called on all parties involved in renewed fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region and neighboring Afar and Amhara regions to pursue dialogue, as clashes continue to raise humanitarian concerns.

Speaking during his General Audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, the Pope said he was following the situation "with deep concern" and urged all sides to abandon armed confrontation. He also called on the international community to provide timely humanitarian assistance to people affected by the renewed hostilities.

"I extend my heartfelt plea to all parties to choose the path of dialogue," Pope Leo said, adding that armed conflict worsens problems and leaves behind "death, destruction, and resentment."

His appeal comes amid renewed fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces, with the violence spreading into parts of Afar. Crux, citing The Associated Press, reported that Tigrayan fighters had captured the strategic town of Erebti in Afar, although the circumstances of the takeover were disputed.

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The fighting has also triggered a sharp increase in war-wounded. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the number of patients treated at hospitals in Korem and Alamata rose from about 180 to more than 420 within 48 hours, while more than 300 wounded people reportedly arrived at Suhul Hospital.

A humanitarian source cited by AP estimated that about 150,000 people had been displaced in Afar.

The renewed fighting comes nearly four years after the November 2022 Pretoria peace agreement ended the two-year Tigray war. Tensions have since persisted, while Ethiopian authorities and neighboring governments have traded accusations over alleged external support for opposing forces.

Ethiopia's military chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, has accused Eritrea of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with Ethiopia also alleging involvement by Sudan and Egypt. Eritrea and Sudan have rejected Ethiopian accusations.

The Pope's appeal comes days after six U.S. senators urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department to engage Ethiopia's federal government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and associated armed groups to halt renewed hostilities and return to mediation.

In a statement sent to Addis Standard by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine said the deteriorating security situation risked undermining the 2022 peace agreement that ended the two-year Tigray war.

"We are alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia," the senators said, citing escalating conflict in Tigray, Oromia and Afar and warning that the renewed violence could unravel the agreement brokered by the African Union and strongly supported by the United States.

The senators called on the international community to press the parties to the agreement to de-escalate tensions and return to mediation, warning that renewed fighting could trigger another conflict across the Horn of Africa.

The renewed fighting has also drawn growing concern from the United Nations over the protection of civilians and the humanitarian consequences of the escalation.

In a statement sent to Addis Standard on Wednesday, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ozonnia Ojielo said he was "closely monitoring" developments with humanitarian partners across the affected regions. He warned that the renewed conflict was exposing civilians, including people displaced during the previous war, to further protection risks while triggering new displacement.

"The situation presents serious concerns over the protection of civilians, particularly those who were displaced by the last conflict, facing further protection risks, while new displacements are emerging," Ojielo said.

His warning followed a statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation, including the reported seizure and occupation of airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire and intensified fighting in and around Tigray and neighboring areas. Guterres called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk separately warned on 25 September that the renewed hostilities were already having harmful consequences for civilians and urged all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions.

The UN human rights office said airstrikes by the Ethiopian National Defense Force, including reported drone strikes, hit five schools in Tigray on 22 September, causing deaths and injuries. A mortar strike in Kobo town, Amhara region, reportedly attributed to the ENDF the following day also caused civilian deaths.

Türk called on all parties to take measures to ensure effective civilian protection and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access.