South Africa: Western Cape, Cape Town Face Tafelberg Housing Deadline - South African News Briefs - October 2, 2026

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Tafelberg Housing Plans Face Constitutional Court Deadline

The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town face a Constitutional Court deadline to submit sworn reports outlining how they plan to address spatial inequality and expand access to affordable housing in Cape Town's inner city and surrounding areas, reports EWN. The deadline follows a landmark ruling that found the province had failed to ensure meaningful public participation in the proposed sale of the Tafelberg School site. Both the province and city had not done enough to address the legacy of apartheid spatial planning. Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi, which brought the case, wants realistic plans for low-income households who are forced to live far from jobs and services. The court will assess existing, ongoing and proposed housing projects.

Music Veteran Babsy Mlangeni Dies at 83

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South African music veteran Babsy Mlangeni has died at the age of 83 following a short illness, reports SABC News. Born in Soweto in 1943, Mlangeni built a career spanning more than five decades as a singer, guitarist and composer, becoming known for songs including Bua Nnete, Sala Emma, Botsotso, Lonely Man and Umadlembathini. He recorded in isiZulu, Sesotho and isiXhosa. He overcame the barriers faced by visually impaired musicians after learning guitar at the Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town. He is also a recipient of a South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. Mlangeni also mentored younger musicians, including fellow visually impaired artist Steve Kekana.

Gauteng Sets Out Gender-Based Violence Response

Gauteng government officials will outline the province’s response to gender-based violence and femicide, following national measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports EWN. The response comes after the discovery of the bodies of 11 women in Ekurhuleni and similar cases reported elsewhere. Premier Panyaza Lesufi, mayors, municipal managers and police units are expected to assess gaps in existing safety measures before the briefing. Ramaphosa has given municipalities 60 days to identify and address hazards such as broken streetlights, abandoned buildings and unsafe transport routes. Meanwhile, businessman Lawrence Mudzingyama was granted R15,000 bail in connection with 10 charges related to alleged intimidation of women at a Sandton restaurant and is due back in court on 15 October.

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