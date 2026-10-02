Malawi: Race Against Tine - ACB Scramble to Keep Lid On Funds From Amaryllis Hotel Deal Before Crucial Deadline Expires

Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau is locked in a desperate race against the clock to keep a tight grip on funds tied to the controversial purchase of the plush Amaryllis Hotel -- with the clock ticking down fast on a crucial three-month restriction order due to expire next week.

The high-stakes deadline falls on October 7, leaving investigators scrambling to show they have made real progress before the window on their current powers slams shut.

At the heart of the drama is the Public Service Pension Trust Fund, which bankrolled the purchase of the prestigious hotel -- a deal now under intense scrutiny from the country's top anti-graft watchdog.

The restriction notice, which prevents Yusuf Investments Limited, the hotel's owners, from touching the disputed funds, was finalised in a High Court judgment delivered by Judge Redson Kapindu on September 25 -- after the court had already renewed the order on an interim basis back in July.

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ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Jacqueline Ngongonda said the ruling came as a huge relief to investigators, after a lower court had initially declined to renew the bureau's restriction notice -- a setback that threatened to derail the entire probe.

"The ruling is a relief as it comes after the magistrate court declined to renew the restriction notice on funds implicated in the purchase of Amaryllis Hotel," Ngongonda said in a written response following the High Court decision.

She confirmed the bureau was not resting on its laurels, vowing swift action before time runs out. "The bureau will take appropriate action before the expiry of the 3-month period," she said.

The stakes could not be higher. Should the notice lapse without renewal, Yusuf Investments Limited would instantly be free to access the funds -- unless the bureau can convince a court to extend the restriction yet again.

But Judge Kapindu didn't make things easy for investigators, warning in his ruling that the bureau would need to come armed with far more compelling justification if it hopes to secure any further renewal.

He pointedly noted that the long-running investigation had already dragged on for a substantial period of time -- a thinly veiled suggestion that patience may be wearing thin within the judiciary.

Adding further intrigue, court documents reveal that some of the suspicious cash transactions underpinning the ongoing investigation are alleged to have taken place as far back as January 2026 -- fuelling questions over why the probe has taken so long to produce concrete results.

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Both the ACB and the Financial Intelligence Authority have enjoyed the benefit of this restraint for months, Kapindu noted bluntly -- but warned that "there is a need to show progress and/or other convincing justification in subsequent renewal applications before the Magistrate."

Lawyers for Yusuf Investments Limited, meanwhile, have gone on the offensive, arguing in court documents that the interim renewal of the Restriction Notices was legally incompetent -- and demanding the court throw the order out entirely.

Amaryllis Hotel has found itself thrust firmly into the national spotlight amid the escalating legal battle, with its gleaming facade now synonymous with one of Malawi's most closely watched corruption probes.

The case centres on how the property came to be purchased using pension fund money -- a transaction that has triggered alarm bells at both the ACB and the Financial Intelligence Authority over the source and handling of the funds involved.

The saga underscores the mounting pressure facing Malawi's anti-corruption institutions to demonstrate real, tangible progress in high-profile financial crime cases, rather than relying indefinitely on court-granted restraining powers -- a message the judiciary itself now appears to be sending loud and clear.