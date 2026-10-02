Zimbabwe: Chimurenga Musician Mapfumo to Fulfil Chivayo Million-Dollar Deal Despite Businessman's Death

CHIMURENGA music legend Thomas Mapfumo says he is committed to seeing through Wicknell Chivayo's deal despite the controversial businessman being dead.

Mapfumo was brought back into the country by Chivayo after years outside the country to perform at two events under a million-dollar deal.

Barely days after arriving in the country, Chivayo crashed in a helicopter on Wednesday, threatening to throw away the deal that he had arrived in the country for.

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In a statement, Mapfumo expressed his condolences adding he will perform at musician Jah Prayzah's rescheduled wedding.

"Thomas Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited would like to express our deepest sympathies for the passing of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, along with Senelisiwe Magagula, Kelvin Soda and Courage Mutavirwa.

"Our deepest condolences go to the Chivayo family, their children, relatives, friends, and all those who knew and loved them, as well as the families of the mentioned victims.

"May God give the Chivayo family strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time. May the souls of Wicknell, Lucy, and all those who perished rest in eternal peace.

"As formally communicated with Mr Mukombe's management team, Chimurenga Music Company remains fully committed to fulfilling its obligation to perform at Mr and Mrs Mukombe's wedding celebrations once the new date has been confirmed," said Mapfumo.

Mapfumo was scheduled to perform at Jah Prayzah's wedding on Saturday 3 October, reportedly in Victoria Falls.

After that, a housewarming party doubling as Chivayo's birthday celebrations had also been slated for later this month at his rural home, Gandami, in Chivhu.

However, Chivayo's death, together with his wife, pilots and an aide, has thrown a spanner in the works, forcing Jah Prayzah to indefinitely postpone his wedding.