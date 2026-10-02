Nigeria: Govt Agencies' Heads Form Coalition for Tinubu's Re-Election

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a coalition of federal agency chiefs has been deployed to spearhead President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 reelection campaign.

The agency under the umbrella body of Forum of Chief Executives of Federal Parastatals, are uniting under a single umbrella to inject raw technical, strategic, and institutional muscle straight into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Disclosing this in Abuja during their engagement with the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC), the Chief Executives presented their vision for stronger collaboration between government institutions, political stakeholders, and the party.

Accordingly, the agency chiefs have formed a complementary campaign structure with a focus on grassroots mobilisation, campaign messaging, election planning, monitoring, and management ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Chairman of the forum and Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, said the forum was conceived as more than an association of heads of government agencies.

He described it as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, coordination, and the exchange of ideas capable of contributing to national development.

Responding to the delegation, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe welcomed the forum's initiative, describing its formation as timely.

Yilwatda said the party recognised the potential role the Chief Executives could play in political communication and grassroots engagement, even as he encouraged broad participation in the forum among heads of relevant federal parastatals.