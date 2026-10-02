Africa: All of Africa Today - October 2, 2026

Ethiopia, Eritrea Cut Diplomatic Ties as Conflict Escalates

Ethiopia and Eritrea have severed diplomatic relations as renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia raises fears of a wider regional conflict. Ethiopia announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats, accusing them of posing a national security threat, prompting Eritrea to respond by cutting ties. The move follows worsening tensions over allegations that Eritrea is supporting armed groups fighting the Ethiopian government, which Asmara denies, as well as disagreements over Ethiopia's push for access to the Red Sea. Fighting between Ethiopian forces, the Tigray People's Liberation Front and allied groups has intensified across Tigray, Afar and Amhara. The African Union and United Nations have urged restraint and warned of growing risks to civilians and humanitarian operations.

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Gen Z Drives Kenya Voter Registration Push



A social media campaign led by student journalist and civic mobiliser Ademba Allans helped register 2.6 million new voters in Kenya, with the campaign using humour, music and social media trends to encourage young people to participate. Allans is now aiming to register another 2.3 million voters in the next round. The initiative comes as Kenya's Gen Z population, which played a major role in the 2024 anti-government protests, increasingly looks towards elections as another way to influence politics. Young people make up more than 30% of voting-age Kenyans under 35, but analysts say it remains uncertain whether this digitally driven movement can translate into organised political influence. Allans says the campaign is not aligned with any particular party or candidate.

Algeria Approves Death Penalty for Arson

Algeria's parliament has approved legislation introducing the death penalty for people convicted of deliberately setting fire to forests, woods or fields, following deadly wildfires during a severe heatwave. The law also extends capital punishment to child abduction involving torture, sexual assault or mutilation. Algeria has retained the death penalty in its criminal code but has not executed anyone since 1993. The government said that the tougher penalties are needed to combat what it describes as organised arson. Investigative journalist Nozha Khelalef has been gathering the names of those believed to have died in the fires from death notices posted by families and information shared by some local authorities. The legislation still requires review by the Council of the Nation before it can be formally ratified.

Women Face Widespread Abuse Across War-Torn Sudan



Women's rights organisations in Sudan are warning of widespread sexual violence, exploitation and detention of women and girls as the ongoing conflict leaves many abuses undocumented. Activists have reported cases of gang rape, sexual slavery, torture and the detention of women in several parts of the country, including Darfur, Khartoum and Kordofan. They said that fear of retaliation, insecurity and weak documentation systems mean the reported cases are likely to represent only a fraction of the actual scale of abuse. Displaced women and girls face particular risks, while hunger, the collapse of livelihoods and disruption to education are increasing their vulnerability. Women's rights groups are calling for stronger protection and justice mechanisms as the conflict continues.

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Violence Disrupts Ebola Response in DR Congo

The Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been severely disrupted by ongoing violence, including the destruction of a key patient transit centre in Ituri province. The centre had provided essential services to people fleeing conflict. However, thousands have since abandoned the Kigonze displacement camp following reports of military activity and gunfire. Fighting has also displaced thousands elsewhere in Ituri and disrupted the transport of laboratory samples and Ebola patients. Two people involved in the Ebola response were reportedly killed in neighbouring North Kivu. The outbreak has spread across seven provinces, with more than 8,000 confirmed infections and 4,000 deaths reported. The World Health Organization is expanding treatment beds, burial teams and health facilities, but says more than 1,400 additional health workers are needed.