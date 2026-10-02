Nigeria: Independence Day - Wike Urges FCT Residents to Elect Leaders Who Can Sustain Infrastructure Projects

1 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwatamilore Adekanye

The minister said the election would give residents a chance to choose leaders who can consolidate the development projects being carried out across the territory.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged residents to use the 2027 general elections to elect leaders with the vision and capacity to sustain and expand ongoing infrastructure development in the territory.

Mr Wike made the call in his Independence Day message to FCT residents on Thursday, as Nigeria marked its 66th anniversary.

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The minister said the election would give residents a chance to choose leaders capable of consolidating the development projects underway across the territory.

"My dear residents, as the nation prepares for the forthcoming general elections in January 2027, I enjoin you all to see it as an opportunity to vote in progressive, visionary leaders that will sustain and expand the infrastructural revolution that has commenced in the FCT, leaders who have vision and capacity to bring more development and prosperity to the people," he said.

Mr Wike said the FCT Administration had invested heavily in roads, public transportation, healthcare and education as part of its efforts to transform Abuja into a modern and functional capital.

He said the administration has expanded the road network from the city centre to communities across the territory, with drainage systems and solar streetlights incorporated into some projects.

The minister added that the projects were intended to improve access to communities while also addressing security concerns in areas farther from the city centre.

Mr Wike also disclosed that an ultramodern bus terminal had been constructed in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, with plans to extend similar facilities to Kuje, Bwari and Gwagwalada.

He said the administration was also improving healthcare and education across the six area councils by rehabilitating primary healthcare centres and schools.

"Healthy and educated populations are the foundation of sustainable development," Mr Wike said.

On security, the minister said the FCT Administration was working with security agencies to protect lives and property across the territory.

He said surveillance had been intensified, while community policing and modern technology were being deployed to combat crime.

Mr Wike urged residents to support the government's development efforts by obeying the law and protecting public infrastructure from vandalism.

He also called on residents to maintain cleanliness and orderliness in the capital and promote peaceful coexistence among people from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

Describing Abuja as a symbol of national unity, the minister said the FCT remained a place where Nigerians from different parts of the country lived and worked together.

"The Federal Capital Territory stands as the ultimate symbol of our national unity, a place where Nigerians from every tribe, tongue, and faith come together to live, work, and thrive in peace," he said.

Mr Wike said the administration's primary mission was to transform Abuja into a world-class capital city where public services work for residents across the territory.

He said the development agenda was being extended beyond the city centre to ensure that residents in satellite towns and rural communities also benefited from government projects and services.

The minister also expressed optimism about Nigeria's future and commended President Bola Tinubu's administration for its reform efforts.

He said the FCT would continue to align with the federal government's Renewed Hope agenda while extending development to communities across the territory.

"We acknowledge the challenges that have faced our nation in the past 66 years, but also see a great opportunity for renewal and sustainable growth. We are very optimistic that the future is brighter," Mr Wike said.

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