Nigeria: Makinde ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠appoints Zonal Coordinators to Drive 2027 Presidential Campaign

The coordinators' task is to mobilise citizens for a vigorous, issue-based push toward the 16 January 2027 polls.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed six zonal coordinators to spearhead his 2027 campaign organisation and drive his 'Reset Nigeria' agenda nationwide.

Mr Makinde,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the presidential candidate of Allied People's Movement (APM), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by Richard Ihediwa, director, Strategic Communications for the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation.

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The newly appointed zonal leaders include Eddy Olafeso for the South-west, Habu Muazu for the North-east, and Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri for the North-west.

Completing the line-up are Bode Ojomu for the North-central, Akadiaha Ebitu for the South-south, and Obi Okechukwu for the South-east.

According to the campaign organisation, the leaders were selected to leverage their political experience alongside the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

Their primary objective is to mobilise citizens for a vigorous, issue-based push toward the 16 January 2027 polls.

"The zonal coordinators bring their wealth of experience, capacity and political connections in working with the National Campaign Management Committee and the national leadership of the party to mobilise Nigerians and drive a vigorous, issue-based and people-oriented campaign," the campaign organisation stated.

Mr Makinde, according to the statement, expressed gratitude for the growing solidarity from the public and assured that additional campaign appointments will be revealed soon.

He also urged supporters to stay focused as the party worked to bring a new lease of life to the country.

"The presidential candidate urges all Nigerians to remain focused and steadfast as we work hard to reset and bring a new lease of life to our nation," the statement read.