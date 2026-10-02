Tunisia Signs National Charter for Health to Advance Universal Health Coverage

Tunis, Oct. 1 — Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani and Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi signed the "National Charter for Health " on Thursday, in the presence of several ambassadors, representatives of international organisations and institutions, and healthcare partners.

The signing ceremony took place at the closing of the international digital health conference "Telehealth Connect 2026", held in Tunisia from September 29 to October 1, 2026.

The National Charter for Health aims to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage and strengthen the implementation of the right to health, enshrined in Article 43 of the 2022 Constitution, by making digital transformation a key driver of healthcare system development and improved access to health services.

The transformation is based on six key pillars: ensuring equitable digital access to healthcare services; maintaining continuity and coordination of care pathways; establishing sovereign and secure governance of health data; modernising digital infrastructure and platforms; developing skills, research and innovation; and strengthening the security of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

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Speaking to TAP, Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani said the charter constitutes an agreement between the Ministry of Health and its international partners, particularly Japan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank, aimed at supporting Tunisia's efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

He stressed that digital health is one of the key pillars for achieving this objective.

Universal health coverage means ensuring that every citizen, particularly those living in inland regions, has access to healthcare services and can benefit from medical expertise and modern technologies through telemedicine and digitalisation, thereby reducing the physical and financial burdens associated with travelling to obtain medical care, he explained.

Ferjani noted that Tunisia has made significant progress in digital health transformation. The national vaccination platform EVAX has connected around 2,000 centres and enabled the monitoring of 13 million vaccine doses.

The national health identifier, shared electronic medical records and telemedicine services are currently being rolled out nationwide following successful pilot phases, he added.

The minister said the three-day international conference provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions among stakeholders, culminating in the signing of the charter. The next phase will focus on implementing the commitments and continuing cooperation with partners in the field.

He also highlighted that the 2026 Global Digital Health Summit, hosted by Tunisia, opened up broad opportunities for cooperation with international organisations, countries and companies operating in digital health, bringing together representatives from more than 35 countries and international experts.

The resulting "Tunis Declaration" provides a roadmap for strengthening cooperation in digital health, with particular emphasis on digital sovereignty, personal data protection, reliance on national capabilities and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Ferjani further announced that a meeting will be held in Japan next December to discuss the roadmap for universal health coverage in cooperation with partners, notably the WHO, Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Tunisia's commitments under the National Charter for Health initiative will subsequently be presented at the Universal Health Coverage Summit scheduled to take place in Tokyo in December 2026, he said.

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The minister emphasised that Tunisia's digital transformation ambitions go beyond digitising administrative procedures, involving instead a fundamental reorganisation of the healthcare system to better serve citizens.

He stressed that the success of this process will be measured by its tangible impact on healthcare services, particularly in terms of access, continuity and quality.

The charter provides for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, including public-sector institutions, healthcare professionals, academic institutions, the private sector and international partners, to achieve its objectives and advance universal health coverage.

Supported by the World Bank and the WHO, the National Charter for Health serves as a platform for international cooperation aimed at supporting efforts to achieve universal health coverage and strengthening healthcare systems' capacity to respond to population needs.